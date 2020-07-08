On Sunday, June 28, at approximately 12:41 a.m., a Clearwater County Deputy responded to the area of mile post 7.5 on the 250 Road, Clearwater County for a report of a non-injury vehicle accident.
Justin Campbell, 35, Reno, NV, was operating his silver 2009 Nissan Xterra, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report.
Campbell failed to negotiate a left hand corner and drove off the right shoulder of the road, impacting a tree. The vehicle was totaled in the process. Campbell was not injured.
Jackson’s Towing out of Kamiah arrived on scene and removed the vehicle. No citation was issued.
