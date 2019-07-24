Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for candidacy for the county office. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate. In addition, organizations representing underserved (minority and women) farmers or ranchers may nominate candidates.
To become a nominee, eligible individuals must sign nomination form FSA-669A. The form includes a statement that the nominee agrees to serve if elected. Nomination forms are filed in the FSA office that administers a producer’s farm records and is available at the FSA county office or online at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
This year, voters in Lewis and Clearwater Counties will choose a representative from 2 Local Administrative Areas (LAA):
LAA2 – Includes all of Clearwater Co that lies South and West of the Clearwater River and Lewis Co from the Clearwater Co line South to the Northern boundary of T34N
LAA5 – Includes the Western portion of Lewis County including Winchester, Reubens, and the area west of Craigmont.
All nomination forms for the 2019 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA county office by Aug. 1, 2019. Producers may contact their local FSA county office for more information. To find your local FSA county office, visit farmers.gov, or contact the Lewis/Clearwater County FSA at (208) 937-2292 Ext 2.
