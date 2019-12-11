According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Weippe Ambulance, Timberline Rescue, and Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover near 211 Canal Street, Pierce on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at approximately 5:07 a.m.
Andrew L. Mowery, age 21, of Pierce was driving his vehicle, a 2002 Dodge 2500 when he left the roadway; driving up the embankment on the side of the road and rolling the vehicle onto its top, according the the report.
There were no injuries and the driver was cited for inattentive driving. The vehicle was recovered and towed by Jackson Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.