Explore the night sky with park rangers and a Volunteer NASA ambassador
Nez Perce National Historical Park will host a space-cial night sky event Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Spalding Visitor Center. Park rangers and special guest volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador David Eberle will give space themed programs.
Star gazers at this event will get a chance to see the Perseid Meteor Shower and explore space through a telescope.
Programs about stars and the Nez Perce culture and meteorites will be held at the beginning of the event while we wait for the stars to come out. Kids can become Night Sky Junior Rangers and participate in other activities. Pack your lawn chairs, blankets, family and telescopes or binoculars (if you have them) and get ready to enjoy a spectacular heavenly performance.
The Perseid Meteor shower occurs annually when the Earth passes through the trailing dust of an orbiting comet. That trailing comet dust creates small fragments of material that enter our earth’s atmosphere and appear as streaks of light – commonly called shooting stars. If the skies are clear, the night promises to be an exciting opportunity to view the heavens.
