To bead, or not to bead? That is not a question at Nez Perce National Historical Park, because we have scheduled two beadwork demonstrations this August!
Our free summer event series carries on into August.
We hope you join us at these upcoming events:
- Aug. 3; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Beadwork Demonstration
- Aug. 10; 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Butterfly Talk
- Aug.10’ 8 p.m.- 11p.m. Night Sky Program (Perseid
- Aug. 17; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Beadwork Demonstration
Summer is a perfect time to learn about Nez Perce culture right in your own backyard.
For our full summer schedule visit our website www.nps.gov/nepe or our facebook page www.facebook.com/DiscoverNezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.
The Spalding Visitor Center is 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
The Visitor Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Park Admission is free year round. For more information, please contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at 208-843-7009, or visit www.nps.gov/nepe or www.facebook.com/DiscoverNezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.