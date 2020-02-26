Protecting the sacred: A primer on missing and murdered indigenous women.
Violence against women is a longstanding issue in the United States. Certain demographics, including indigenous women, experience a higher likelihood of violence per capita. Tai Simpson will delve into this disparity on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. in Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center.
In her talk protecting the sacred: A primer on missing and murdered indigenous women, Simpson explores the factors that affect the high rate of violence that confronts indigenous women. Simpson is a Nez Perce Tribal member and a Social Change Associate for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Attend the talk to learn how you can become an advocate, raise awareness, and support prevention efforts in your community.
The Nez Perce National Historical Park is proud to host events that foster opportunities for dialogue and discussion about important issues facing indigenous women today.
