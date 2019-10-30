Do you have family heirlooms, photographs, textiles or books you want to preserve for future generations? Learn how to care for these items at Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Caring for Your Collections program Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-noon.
The park’s museum curator and archivist will share tips, tricks, and best practices to care for your keepsakes during a presentation that starts at 10 a.m.
After the talk, items from the park collection will be brought up for visitors to see. “These are items that are not normally on display or visible to the public. This is a special opportunity to learn about and see more of the park collection” says Museum Curator Kristine Leier.
The Spalding Visitor Center is 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
For more information, please contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at 208-843-7009, or visit www.nps.gov/nepe or www.facebook.com/DiscoverNezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.www.nps.gov
