This is week one of our summer reading program, A Universe of Stories. Participants who have reached their first week’s goal can stop by the library anytime this week to report on books, and receive incentives.
Story Time and crafts this week will be Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This week’s theme is: Astronauts.
Our weekly rotating display features authors EB White and Henry David Thoreau, who both have birthdays this week.
The butterfly exhibit by Richard Whitten is on display for the entire month. Stop by and check out both of these.
Thank you everyone for your continued support.
The 3rd annual Shindig fundraiser was a huge success! Phase II is completed and we are moving ahead with Phase III.
