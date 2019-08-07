Hello August! Our summer reading program concluded last Friday with a party at the Riverside Bowling Lanes. Special thanks to Patty for donating lanes and shoe rentals to the kids! A Universe of Stories was a big success this year as we also celebrated the space program and landing on the moon 50 years ago. The fun continues for the summer with a special program by recording artist, MRS. KATE. Mrs Kate is a touring children’s performer and brings with her puppetry, riveting storytelling and unusual instruments. Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at the library. All ages are welcome and admission is Free!
New at the library, for the month of August, we are featuring a Fly Fishing Display from the James Jordan collection. Located in the adult fiction area of the library, stop in and see the variety of antique lures, rods, reels and other assorted fishing items.
Beginning in August, Story Time will now be on Fridays ONLY at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This week the theme is Fishing! For a complete list of August themes, check out our Home Page.
August book club will meet on the 21st to discuss, THE GOLDEN STATE by Ben Winters.
