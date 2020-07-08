Now that the goal for Phase Four has been met for the expansion project for Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL), the foundation board is pleased to announce that a new account had been set up to provide for the new furnishings and portable bookcases, chairs, and other equipment which will be needed when the library readies for its grand opening, planned for the end of 2020.
Due to a lot of cost saving measures in the expansion project, it appears that the old portion of the library can be completely renovated with new flooring, walls, fresh painting, and shortened bookshelves, all of which were not in the original architectural plans. Furnishings were also not figured in the first four phases of construction.
To make the project complete, an additional plan for comfortable reading and relaxing has been made, and the first contribution to open the new fund was actually made by some guests of the High Country Inn just recently.
When learning that the plan called for four new reading chairs which could be kept safely cleaned, the guest family gave Jo Moore, owner of the inn, a check for $500 for this purpose. The account has been set up at P1FCU, and contributions are now being accepted. It will take several thousand dollars to complete this latest goal of a totally finished project; a modern library that Orofino can be proud of for decades to come!
To make gifts for this purpose, please call Jo Moore at 28-476-7570 or mail a check to CMPL Foundation, 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520,
