The Clearwater Historical Society and Clearwater Memorial Library were the proud recipients of display cabinets gifted by the Historical Museum of St. Gertrude in February. Five cabinets were received, four at the museum and one at the library. These cabinets have allowed the museum to upgrade some of the older cabinets on hand, and the library was able to add to the collection at the new remodel of the library. The Historical Museum of St. Gertrude is currently undergoing a five-year remodel of their present facility.
The Clearwater Museum is in the process of displaying, inventorying and cataloging etc. as well as making plans for outdoor displays which will be works in progress this spring. Additionally, the schedule for the monthly historical programs will be forthcoming.
