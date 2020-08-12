The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B.) will be hosting a movie night under the stars at Riverfront Park on Highway 12 in Kamiah on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The movie will be “Sonic The Hedgehog”. The movie will be starting at dusk. The Kamiah Elementary School PTO will be selling concessions. There will be no admission charge for the movie.
Anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.