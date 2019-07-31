On Aug. 8, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B.) will be hosting its third and final movie in the park for the summer. They will be showing Shazam. It starts at dusk at the Riverfront Park on Highway 12 in Kamiah.
If you are under the age of 12 you must be accompanied by an adult. You can bring your own snacks but be sure to throw away any trash you leave.
Concessions will also be provided by the KES PTO. It will be a fun time to interact with friends and enjoy a movie. You have to provide your own chairs, blankets, etc., so you can get more comfortable.
For more information, contact the Y.A.B. Office, 1(208)-743-0392, or yabwoody@gmail.com.
