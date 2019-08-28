According to an Idaho State Police (ISP) report, on Monday, Aug. 26 at approximately 12:05 p.m. ISP responded to an injury crash eastbound on US12 near milepost 19, Myrtle.
Dale L. McCargar, 75, of Thornton, CO was traveling eastbound on US12 in Nez Perce County on a red 2010 Honda motorcycle when he failed to maintain his lane.
McCargar drove off the east shoulder of the highway, overcorrected causing him to lay down the motorcycle.
McCargar was wearing a helmet and was air lifted to St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries.
Highway US12 was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
