According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, on Friday, July 10, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Clearwater County Deputy and Orofino Ambulance responded to mile marker two on Johnston Mill Road for the report of a motorcycle accident.
Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that Clinton Ponozzo, 21, Sandpoint, had crashed his Honda CRF 450 motorbike while riding on trails off the road.
Ponozzo was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino for minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.