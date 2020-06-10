As of Monday of this week, the last of the carpet was laid, and work continued with shortening the height of the existing bookshelves, which according to Rick Burnham, involves taking them apart and putting them back together, practically from scratch, but it still saves the wood, which according to Rick, can’t even be found anymore! From week to week, we see so much more being accomplished towards creating practically a new library throughout!
For our patrons who have email, our first newsletter from the Foundation went out this week, so if you are part of our list of donors and we have your email, you should have the mailing in your inbox. We still have a lot of donors who haven’t given us their email, and we hope to have those missing ones soon so that we can stay in touch. Send your email address to: jomoore.thehighcountryinn@gmail.com and indicate that it is for the library email roster.
