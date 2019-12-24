Mental Health First Aid training will be held on Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Orofino Health Center (Clearwater Valley Clinic) 1055 Riverside Ave.
A certification will be given to those you attend at the end of the class.
What is Mental Health First Aid?
Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
The training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis.
Mental Health First Aid Matters
Most of us would know how to help if we saw someone having a heart attack—we’d start CPR, or at the very least, call 9-1-1. But too few of us would know how to respond if we saw someone having a panic attack or if we were concerned that a friend or co-worker might be showing signs of alcoholism.
Mental Health First Aid takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that teaches people to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder.
Mental Health First Aiders are…
Teachers, first responders and veterans, neighbors, parents and friends. They’re people in recovery, and those supporting a loved one. They’re First Ladies and Mayors.
Mental Health First Aiders are anyone who wants to make their community healthier, happier and safer for all.
For Info Contact: DeeAnna Nichols (208) 451-6651 or Tam Lish – Watson (509) 288-0781
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.