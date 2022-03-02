The Clearwater County Democrats will hold their March meeting on Thursday, March 3, from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., in the conference room of Clearwater Memorial Public Library in Orofino.
This will be a regular meeting with updates on Idaho Democratic Party training sessions, precinct captain recruitment and candidacy filing requirements, selecting our State Committeeman, the search for an interim county clerk, spring meetings, and membership outreach.
If you have questions, contact Sandra Goffinet, County Chair, at 208-476-3620 or sgoffinet@frontier.com.
