Orofino Junior/Senior High School students have been keeping busy these past couple weeks while attending a summer College and Career Camp.
The six day itinerary included: visiting Lewis-Clark State College, University of Idaho, Washington State University, and Walla Walla Community College.
We were able to gain insight from senior mentors and Orofino alumni through workshops and guest speakers.
We gained valuable information to further our success and interest for life after high school.
Classroom time had us discussing dual credit, IDLA, Pathways and personality exploration.
Our four campus visits had us making calzones and testing chocolate with the culinary arts and food science departments; Learning about biodiesel fuel, natural pesticides, and going on “weed walks” with the agricultural science departments; Seeing the incredible mannequin technology in the nursing programs; Receiving tours of countless pool tables in residence halls.
We enjoyed every minute of the camp! OJSHS College/Career in partnership with the TRIO ETS program planned and sponsored this event in hopes students would gain new information to help in their future accomplishments.
