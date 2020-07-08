On Sunday, July 5 at about 6:48 p.m., a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 12 and Hazen Lane for a report of a vehicle having run out of gas. When the deputy arrived, he met with George W. Garrett, 54, of Kamiah. Garrett had run out of gas in the middle of Hazen Lane.
According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, while speaking with Garrett, the deputy located several open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Garrett was also found to be suspended for DUI.
Garrett was arrested for the open container violation and later cited for driving without privileges and failing to maintain insurance.
