Make the connection to ancestors and learn about their lives and what brought you to where you are today.
Ever wonder where you got your blue eyes or that quirky desire to spend all night reading a good book? Use the skills learned at RootsTech to begin a journey that really has no end to find those who went before and how they continue to impact your life today.
Both my grandfathers died when my parents were very young, so neither of them could tell me much about their fathers. My grandmothers died before I was old enough to think about asking them, so every piece I find about them in my genealogy searches is special to me. It may be the color of their eyes on a draft registration or a letter that my paternal grandfather wrote to my grandmother. It may be something an older cousin remembers being told. Each is a piece of who they were and intrigues me.
Whether it is information we find on internet, like the draft registration record, which by the way have their signatures, or something we can learn from family records or memories, it is all a part of those people who came before.
Some people think of genealogical research as just names and dates and those are important. But what I search to learn is what kind of people they were and what their lives were like, what ‘made them tick’ so to speak. RootsTech has a wide variety of classes and resources that can help to guide you in finding out names and dates, as well as what shaped ancestor’s lives.
Registration is now open for RootsTech 2022, the largest family history event in the world helping people to make connections with living family members who are also participating through Relative Finder or ancestors that have gone before and left such an impact on our lives.
The annual event, sponsored by FamilySearch.org is free and being held online March 3–5. Register today at: rootstech.org.
With 1,500+ sessions across nine categories, there is something everyone will love. Classes for the event will have a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions that will allow attendees to learn, grow and connect to people all over the globe. Participants will also be able to connect with fellow attendees, speakers, experts and enthusiasts. In 2022, the planners of RootsTech are looking to take that experience to the next level.
For more information about classes, keynote speakers and other resources, visit rootstech.org. The conference is free and open to anyone. For updates, be sure to follow RootsTech on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
For those who would like a more local connection to research their family history, FamilySearch operates more than 5,000 Family History Centers around the world, including one here in Orofino. It is located at 13610 Freemont Ave (Riverside), within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building. Trained family history consultants are available to help you. For hours of operation or for an appointment, call 208-476-3914. During RootsTech, March 3-5, the Orofino Family History Center will be open each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. if you’d like to come check it out. https://www.familysearch.org/en/ or https://www.familysearch.org/rootstech/next/
