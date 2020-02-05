The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (U.Y.L.C) and The Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B.) will be hosting a Magazine Box making craft activity for youth ages 13-18 on Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. It will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Teen Center located on 413 Main Street, Kamiah.
If you have any old magazines laying around, they would love them for this project! This will be a very fun and exciting project! Hope to see you there!
