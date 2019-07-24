Orofino P.E.O.

On the left side of the table are Belinda Stockton, Jo Moore, Betty Burnham, Ellen Tomlinson and Beverly Kayler. On the right side at the far end of the table are Betty Zech, Shelly Long, Kaye Pruit, Donna Leach and Julie Irby. Jo Sharrai sat next to Julia but was cut out of the picture.

 Photo by Norma Meyer Brand

Lunch Bunch is a social meeting held on the third Friday of each month for Orofino P.E.O. Chapter CD. On July 19, 12 members drove to the Canyon Inn at Peck for lunch. They enjoyed tasty food and shared what they had been doing since they last met.

