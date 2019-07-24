Lunch Bunch is a social meeting held on the third Friday of each month for Orofino P.E.O. Chapter CD. On July 19, 12 members drove to the Canyon Inn at Peck for lunch. They enjoyed tasty food and shared what they had been doing since they last met.
