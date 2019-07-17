Grab your Black Powder Gear and the family and come join the Lolo Trail Muzzleloader (LTML) Club for our 41st Annual Rendezvous on July 19, 20, & 21 at Reggear’s Tree Farm 825 Loseth Rd, Orofino ID
Just follow the Mountain Men signs!
Directions: Turn up Dent Bridge Road, turn left onto Loseth Rd, go down the graveled road about 2.5 miles
This is a family oriented occasion with three great courses and other special events for all ages, shooters and non-shooters.
Bring your camper, tent, tepees, or just drive up for the day. Pets are welcomed but must be on leashes. Fee’s cover main events and one door prize raffle ticket. The cost is $20.00 for family/individual camping and $15.00 for family/individual not camping.
Main events are the hawk/knife throw, black powder/round ball rifle and pistol trails.
Medals awarded to top three Mountain Men, Mountain Women, Junior Trappers and Dutch oven cook off categories, main dish, dessert, and bread.
You are welcome to set up camp on Thursday. Our main events will start at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday mornings and closed at 5 p.m. both days. Also on Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. the Dutch oven entries will be judges and then served at 6 p.m. during our potluck. LTML will be serving a main dish, so please bring a side dish to go along! Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. we will finish up the weekend with the award ceremony, auctions and raffle drawings.
For more information about our club, its shooting events, and raffle please call Larry Kaufman 208-827-0018, Bill Kaufman 208-476-7749, or Guy Walker 208-435-4815. We can also be reached at LTML Club P.O. Box 1794, Orofino ID 83544, or lolotrailmuzzleloaderclub@yahoo.com.
Special thanks to all of our members and to all who support our club. Without folks like you we could not keep our club going and continue these shooting events each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.