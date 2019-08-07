The Idaho Water Resource Board approved 10 Flood-Management grants for $870,000.
The Idaho Water Resource Board approved 10 Flood-Management grants statewide for a total of $870,000 at its regular bimonthly meeting in Rexburg.
The 2019 Idaho Legislature provided $800,000 in funding for flood-management grants statewide. With a carryover of $70,000 from last year’s flood-management grant program, the board was able to fund the 10 highest-ranked projects.
Grant guidelines specified that applications could not exceed $200,000 each; the board could fund only a maximum of 50 percent of the project costs.
The successful grant applications came from the City of Boise, Flood District #10 in Garden City, Blaine County, City of Hailey, Board of Controls Irrigation in Blaine County, Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District and the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District.
Some of the grants are local to our area
Clearwater Soil & Water Conservation District – Gold Creek Culvert Replacement Project – Clearwater SWCD received a $72,727.39 flood management grant for a $160,896 project to reduce the risk of flood damage to a key secondary road that is heavily used for recreation and industrial access, and protect water quality and fisheries in Gold Creek.
Idaho Soil & Water Conservation District – Deer Creek Flood Mitigation Project – Idaho SWCD received a $159,436 flood management grant for a $330,524 project to repair flood damage on the Deer Creek Road caused by a 2019 spring flood event, and replace and re-position four culverts along the road to re-establish anadromous fish passage.
Clearwater Soil & Water Conservation District - Shanghai Road Culvert Replacement Project - Clearwater SWCD received a $190,492 flood management grant for a $392,561 project to replace undersized and failing culverts in the Canal Creek and Shanghai Creek watersheds to reduce the risk of flood damage to a key secondary road used for industrial and recreation use, and improve water quality in Canal Creek and Shanghai Creek. Canal Creek is the primary source of drinking water for the community of Pierce, Idaho.
The Idaho Soil & Water Conservation District – Lower Three Mile Creek Project - Idaho SWCD received a $21,620 flood management grant for a $43,273.50 project to implement streambank channel and berm repairs and reroute Lower Three Mile Creek to its original alignment.
Contact: Brian Patton, Chief, Planning Bureau, Idaho Water Resource Board, 208-287-4800
