The Live Nativity is a special part of the Christmas Festival that will take place on Friday, Dec. 6. There will be presentations every 1/2 hour throughout the evening until 8 p.m.
Go back in time to a stable in Bethlehem where the baby Jesus was born on that first Christmas day. Partake of the spirit of the season at the stable scene at the Orofino City Park.
Helpers are still needed to set up/take down, as well as to serve as “actors” and carolers. There are no speaking parts and no formal practices prior to the presentation.
If you would like to help in any of these areas, please contact Donna Trout at 208-476-5147.
