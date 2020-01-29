The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners reviewed and approved the liquor license renewals for Northfork Café, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, Shattuck Brewery, Ponderosa/Brass Rail, Fiesta En Jalisco, Pizza Factory, Cardiff Store, Deanos, Sunset Mart #3 and The Lucky Inn at their Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting.
Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District Tim Roehr gave the Board a Request for Funding Support Letter. The District is requesting $10,000 from the County FY 2020 Budget for support of their General Operating Funds.
The Board approved and signed the Funding Support Letter.
Sheriff Goetz presented the Management Control Agreement between Clearwater County Sheriff and Clearwater County IT Department.
The Board approved and signed the Management Control Agreement.
Clearwater County Economic Development Chris St. Germaine and Clearwater County Grooming Board T.C. Peterson met with the Board to discuss Park & Recreation Grant for Trails.
The Board approved and signed the Park & Recreation Grant.
St. Germaine and Jerry Johnson presented the Letter of Support for Konkolville re-development at the former Tri-Pro Mill site in Orofino. Johnson is requesting the Tax Reimbursement Incentive.
The Board approved and signed the Letter of Support.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There were five executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure.
Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioner Mike Ryan. Commissioner John Smith telephoned in.
