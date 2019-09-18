I have been living in a world of “if I would’ve known” lately. If I would ‘ve known our outing to Lewiston for dinner and a movie this spring was going to be our last, I would have lingered a little longer over our meal together, visiting just a little more, and recollecting happy memories. Asking you about details of your childhood I so wish now I could ask you.
If I would’ve known last year was going to be our final year together at the Fair and Lumberjack Days, I would have gone for an extra doughboy and haystack with you, and made another trip through the exhibit barn to look at the photo you had entered.
If I would’ve known that the boys’ baseball game you attended with us in May was going to be your final sporting event to be able to attend, I would have spent more time sitting beside you, visiting about how well the boys were playing, instead of fretting about what kind of mess the girls might be making in the car while they played.
If I would’ve known that last Thanksgiving was going to be our last, I would have made us a home cooked meal instead of suggesting everyone go out to a fancy buffet that offered more food than any of us could possibly eat.
If I would’ve known that last year’s Christmas Eve celebration was going to be our last together, I would have fussed less about all the little details being perfect and the food being just right, and would have sat with you and watched as the grandkids played with their toys.
The would’ves just seem to go on and on lately.
But, we always hope for more time with our loved ones, so rather than dwell on the would’ves in life, I think we optimistically think “I sure hope there are more.” Maybe it’s a coping mechanism, so we can continue on through our days without a black cloud hanging over us, with the inevitable looming closer and closer.
As I think back though, after your diagnosis of congestive heart failure over 11 years ago, and a prognosis of maybe another five years, we did the best job we could do of putting the dark cloud away and living for whatever time we had.
And more time we were definitely blessed with. Marriages happened, babies were born, trips were taken, late nights were spent watching true life crime TV together, because we both loved those, memorable meals were enjoyed together, and conversations were held about what we meant to each other and how much we loved one another, without getting too sappy, though.
As if you knew what my obsession would be when you were gone, on the letter you wrote me years ago for when this time came, your final sentence was, “I died knowing you loved me.” This one line has brought so very much comfort to my broken heart.
And now, it’s as if I hear a whisper in the wind, or a message embedded in the stars at night, from the goodbye poem you wrote to all of us for when we reached this point, “Don’t linger in your missing me. Your future is with your family, look at your children’s and grandchildren’s smiling faces. Go live your life with them, make more memories. I will be waiting for you at the gate when it’s your time to join me.”
I feel as though you are nudging me, Mom, to step forward into the future. To let go of some of the sadness and grief, and to begin to feel joy again. I will do my best to do just that for you. I know your advice, if you were here, would be to make sure not to be accumulating more “if I would’ve knowns” for those that I am blessed to still have here. So I will continue on, make more memories with my family, and hope that one day, you truly will be waiting for me at the gate, where I can repair the heartache of the lingering “if I would’ve knowns” with you.
I’ll see you in the morrow, Mom.
