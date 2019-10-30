Our twin grandsons, Braylon and Kaden, finished their football season last weekend. They played flag football in the youth league in Lewiston. Their team, the Chargers, had a great season, with many wins. But, they were eliminated from the championship division after their first competition Saturday.
Darold and I watched and cheered as they, along with their teammates, played their best. The look of concentration and determination on their faces looked as though they were playing for a large amount of money, or at least a huge trophy, but neither was the case. I think I might have heard mention of a pizza party for the winning team, but I’m not sure even that is accurate.
What amazed me though was the boys’ attitude following the game. The look of disappointment on our twin grandsons’ faces, along with their teammates’ faces, was obvious. They had spent hours practicing, had seen many early Saturday mornings, getting up to play in these games throughout the season, and missed out on valuable play time to concentrate on this football season.
I wasn’t surprised by the looks of disappointment, I was disappointed for them. What surprised me was how they reacted not less than 20 minutes after suffering the loss. We gave them hugs on the sideline and told them “good job” like we do every game, win or lose, and then I heard their dad, also their defense coach, tell them, “Grab your stuff, we’re heading to your sister’s soccer photos.” There was no bitterness, no grumbling at the loss of the game, just two simple, almost in unison, “Okay”s from the boys.
They grabbed their gear that they had grown accustomed to gathering up and lugging around all season, and cheerfully headed to their dad’s pickup, off to their next adventure, their sister’s soccer photos where they would meet up with friends.
The speed that they mentally adjusted to the loss and moved on to other things shocked me, but a pleasant shock. I was ready to commiserate with them, and help them stew in their sadness over the defeat. But, this was not necessary, off to the soccer field everyone went.
I began thinking about my mom’s end of life journey. After battling congestive heart failure for years, and putting up a fight to keep on living a good quality of life with her family, making memories, she learned in May that most likely the end was approaching. She told me, “I just want us all to enjoy what time we have left with each other.” And that’s what we did.
Comparing the two life journeys, the boys’ football defeat, and Mom’s losing fight with the heart disease, I realized that kids and seniors have something very valuable in common. When fate has dealt its hand, whatever it may be, both age groups seem to have the gift of knowing when to let go of the fight.
It seems those in the “middle” age groups are more likely to put up a fight and continue shoving against the perpetual windstorm, even when it’s time to call it good. Why is that? Maybe we are made that way. I guess if we all let things go as they will, problems that have answers would go unsolved, inventions that need invented would never come to be, illnesses that have cures would never be cured, the list could go on and on.
I’m not suggesting that kids and seniors don’t accomplish important things, they surely do. One of the things they achieve, it seems to me, is knowing when to quit fighting the fight that has no win, when to let go of the losses that can’t be changed, and how to live for the moment, and enjoy what time they have. It’s interesting how life begins that way, and ends that way. It’s somewhere in the middle that things sometimes become muddled.
I’ve always known that youngsters and seniors have valuable lessons to teach, we just need to be quiet and observant enough to hear them, and let go of the struggle long enough to see them.
