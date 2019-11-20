It appears I am now the president of a book club. It wasn’t a planned “deal”, it occurred suddenly, after Braylon, one of our twin grandsons, showed me a book he was reading about World War II. He is fascinated with history, former presidents and World War I and World War II stories.
I looked at the book he was reading, I Survived, The Battle of D-Day, 1944, during one of his family’s recent visits to our house. I read the back cover to learn what the book was about. It sounded very interesting, and after I opened the pages and saw the print was large, and easy for grandmother-type eyes to read, with an interesting sounding story, I was hooked. I asked him if he wanted to start our own little book club. He jumped at the chance.
He called me Sunday morning to see how I was doing on my reading project, I was sent home with the book to read on Saturday evening. I told him after spending the day watching him and his brother play in a basketball tournament, I didn’t trust myself to start reading the book when I got home Saturday evening. I was afraid I would doze off, and not remember some of the pages I had sleepily read. Can you tell this has happened with me a lot in the past?
My explanation for lagging behind on my reading assignment was met with silence by Braylon. I’m guessing that most nine-year-olds don’t struggle with keeping their eyes open and their mind focused on a Saturday evening.
I told Darold on Sunday that I had better set aside a couple of hours that evening to spend reading the book, and to stay awake while doing it. I don’t suppose it would look good on my resume or in my obituary that I had once been the president of a book club, but I had been fired after the first week by the club’s nine-year-old vice-president.
I was surprised by the many book series out there for kids, books that sound fascinating to read. There is the popular Goosebumps series, and one called the Box Car Kids, or something along those lines, a series with a strange looking ventriloquist doll called Slappy, a couple with animals as the main characters, and several on sports.
With winter fast approaching and the days getting shorter, I’m happy for a diversion, something to bury my mind in when I’m not working. And thankful to have a grandson who was thrilled to have his grandma ask if he wanted to have a book club with her.
I know these days are limited, there soon will come a time that the thought of being in any kind of club with ole Grandma will be a boring thought to my grandkids.
I’ll take advantage of my new position as president of the club, try to keep my eyes open as I read the latest series of books to be reported on, and remain grateful that I have a grandson that was thrilled at the thought of having a book club with his grandma.
