In the past, this time of year my mom and Darold would be having a lot of discussions about the arrival of the hummingbirds. Mom hoped every year that she would be graced with the first little visitor, beating Darold’s first visit from the colorful little flutterers for the season.
Our first gem this year arrived on what would be, during a “normal” year, tax day, April 15. When Darold announced, “The hummingbirds are here,” I felt the excitement that I always do, knowing that surely spring was really here.
Then, as so often nowadays, I felt the zing to my heart. The urge to pick up the phone or text Mom to jokingly tell her about our guest, and hear her say, “He (Darold) beat me again,” followed by a laugh and sigh of resigning acceptance to the race for the season being over, left me feeling brokenhearted.
As we sit and watch the little beauties swarm around the feeders in the morning sun, I have come to accept the mixture of emotions now, sadness intermingled with joy. Until I lost my mother, I did not realize that heartache and happiness can share the same company in one presence so often.
This will be my first Mother’s Day without her here on Earth with me. Our annual tradition was brunch at the Ponderosa, followed by more deliciousness with additional desserts from Ronatta’s that we ate during visiting at Mom’s house, and eventually falling asleep on her living room couch while watching true crime television with her.
I’m unsure how this year’s Mother’s Day will hit me. I don’t know if I’ll spend the day sitting on my porch, watching the beautiful little birds flit around, dive bombing my head because I have the nerve to sit in their realm. Or maybe I’ll work until I’m exhausted and fall into bed, hoping to find comfort in sleep.
But, maybe the day will pass through my mind like a soft summer breeze, filled with memories of Mother’s Days past, and hearing her voice whisper to me, “It’s okay, I’m okay, make new memories and enjoy your life and your family.” I know that is what she would want.
I’m going to play it by ear, or I guess I should say, by heart.
I also now there are other people out there who will be hurting through Mother’s Day, grief and sadness comes in many forms. This is something I’ve told myself frequently since beginning this journey of losing a parent. There are lots of broken hearts out there. It seems wrong, but I find comfort in knowing I’m not the only one.
So, if you’re fortunate enough to still have your mother here to celebrate with, give her an extra hug, take a little longer to enjoy your conversation with her and freeze-frame in your mind’s memory book all the specialness of the occasion. If your mother is like mine, waiting patiently at Heaven’s gate for you, find comfort in knowing we’ll see them again.
Good mothers are like the beautiful hummingbirds that grace us with their visit each year, bringing beauty, happiness and love to our life. A true gift from God.
