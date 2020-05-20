I called the Orofino VFW Post on Tuesday to ask if the Post and the Ladies Auxiliary would be doing any observance ceremonies for Memorial Day. I was told that the only event for this year’s Memorial Day observance would be the placing of the flags at the cemeteries, because, you guessed it, that hated name, COVID-19. Restrictions are still in place for many organizations and businesses, including Veterans of Foreign War groups.
I’m so thankful to the Orofino Harold Kinne VFW Post #3296 and Ladies Auxiliary members for all that they do for our community and our Veterans. And, also grateful to the volunteers that help the VFW Flag Committee members place the American flags for the patriotic observance holidays, and for many other occasions. I know this can’t be an easy task. But what a breathtakingly beautiful sight it is for all who have the privilege to travel past the rows of flags.
Coronavirus has robbed us of so many things lately, weddings, traditional graduations, memories made from gatherings, the list seems endless. One thing this virus can’t steal from us, our patriotism and love for our country. Thank you to our service people and Veterans for your sacrifices.
