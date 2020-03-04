As I stood gazing at the sliver moon in the clear sky recently, with one perfect bright star located next to it, I felt myself in awe of the beauty of this world. We are surrounded by so many things to be thankful for. And, in the same thought, my Mom’s voice echoed in my head, “There’s a lot of heartache in this ole world.” There is sadly so much truth in this statement.
My daughter texted me about the recent gut-wrenching, heartbreaking events of the Weippe house fire. She said people at work were discussing how they could help the parents that suffered this enormous loss. My daughter told me she couldn’t get the heart shattering tragedy out of her head. She is the mother to twin boys, so this hit her hard.
I told her to imagine a grandma in heaven (she lost hers in August) welcoming two sweet angels through the gates of paradise. I imagine some people will scoff at this suggestion, or shake their head in disbelief that I would even think of such a thing. That’s okay, I’ve had many unexplained experiences since my mother’s death that have made me a firm believer that things like this are possible, and do exist.
Some events are to be expected, such as the passing of your mom at the age of 86 after being diagnosed years earlier with congestive heart failure. But some events are unexplainable, unfair, and can leave a person filled with doubt and anger.
One thing is for certain, when someone in the community suffers a loss, I know there is not a better community to be found for support than Clearwater County. I’m praying for some form of peace for the family of the two lost boys, and hopefully they know of all the many prayers being said for them. I know of one grandma in heaven that had an overflowing amount of love for her twin great grandsons here on earth, and know she would be welcoming and loving to any child that would enter heaven.
There is a fund established at LCCU in the boys’ mother’s name. Contact either the Orofino or Lewiston branch for more information. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 6, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Timberline High School in Weippe. Anyone is welcome.
But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14
