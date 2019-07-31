I know we all contemplate the ironies, the bitter sweetness of life at different times in our journeys here on earth. My family and I have been living in a state of “This can’t really be happening” to “Okay, I can handle this” for two weeks. My mom, who has been battling heart issues for over 11 years (she was told then that she would probably have another five years on this universe), has developed more problems with her heart recently.
When I say her heart, I’m talking physical, certainly not the heart of her soul. That “heart” remains strong and brave. It’s her bodily heart that has let her down. As my sisters, mom and I face decisions about our tomorrows, I remain in awe of her soul heart. If an EKG could be done on it, it would have test readings as strong as a 20-year-olds.
As I watched my grandkids play at the campground at Dent on Dworshak Lake Saturday, I couldn’t help but think about the cycles of life. Bryan, our son-in-law and the kids’ dad, mentioned when he was a boy the field located by the campground would be full of children playing games, late into the night. This Saturday night had just my three grandkids playing in the field past dark.
Apparently the other families were a little better about paying attention to campground quiet time. Or maybe, our family, reeling from the battles of the last two weeks, thought that a few minutes past the curfew time, with children laughing and flittering through the field on their bikes, probably wasn’t going to make a huge difference a year from now. Except in their minds, with their memories.
The kids bounced through the field on their bikes with flashlights taped on the handlebars for headlights. Once in a while the glare of a flashlight would beam through a tent in the field, with people in it trying to sleep. There was no reprimanding from the campers, just quiet scolding from the kids’ momma, our daughter.
My weary mind took a break for a moment from the endless worries and thoughts I’ve been dealing with for over 14 days. It took in the stars in the sky, the smell of the trees and grass on that summer night, the giggles of the grandkids as their bikes would gain momentum and the light from the flashlights/headlights would bounce wildly into the dark night. I wondered, if we didn’t have heartbreaking moments, would we know to appreciate the great things in life? Or would we just do like humans are prone to do, take the good things for granted.
I guess I’ll never know the answer for sure to that question, because there’s no escaping the tough times in this world, and thank goodness, there are always the happy times to get us through. The good times are the times that keep our hearts of our souls young and beating strongly, even when physical health robs us of strength.
