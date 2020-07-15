My family and I begin the trek of the final two months of the first year without our mom, grandma and great grandma this July and August. Thankfully, we have many happy memories of celebrations from the month of July from years past, to help counter the heart-wrenching memories of her end of life journey that started a year ago this month.
My daughter and her husband were married on her grandma’s birthday 11 years ago, July 18. I can still see Mom’s smiling face as the crowd at the reception sang happy birthday to her, a beautiful memory engrained in my memory bank forever.
It’s hard to tell what emotions this month will bring for us. The year-long journey has brought many ups and downs. Many times of wanting to pick up the phone or text my mom to tell her about the most recent news in our family and our part of the world. The family has had happy occurrences, sad happenings, and many everyday things that I would normally spend a lot of time discussing with Mom.
We spent last weekend doing the things she loved most, having a dinner at our house, with two of Mom’s favorites being served, the Ponderosa’s specialty prime rib, prepared by Mike Clay, and broasted chicken. Then we topped it off with delicious desserts from Ronatta’s Cakery, which included a belated birthday cake for my sister, Diane, and the Phantom, Charlie, and specially decorated cupcakes.
Sunday we spent the day on Dworshak Reservoir, one of her all-time favorite places to be. We ate sandwiches that she taught us to love on our boat rides, consisting of bread, lettuce and butter. My sisters and I have speculated that maybe these originated from the Depression-era years that she would have lived through as a young girl. We will never know for sure, we can no longer ask her, and those that would know were waiting for her when she arrived in Heaven last year.
Through the grief process I’m learning that the raw, hemorrhaging pain of the loss lets up. But, I’m noticing two emotions that seem to consistently hang around, regret and missing her. I strive to remember to live my life with Confucius’ words of wisdom engrained in my head, the problem with time is that we think we have more than we do.
Happy Birthday in Heaven, Mom. I envision you sharing a cup of coffee and a maple bar (her weekly favorite treat here on Earth was savoring a Ronatta maple bar while she looked at the most recent issue of the paper on Wednesday morning) with the other grandma angels up there. It has not been an easy journey for your family, learning this new life without you, but I think you would be proud of our strength.
Until we join you, we will keep moving forward, living our lives as you wanted us to, cherishing our time together, and striving to remember that time is the greatest gift of all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.