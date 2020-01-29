Family legacies, have you ever wondered what your legacy will be when your time here on Earth is done? I imagine my legacy, especially with my grandkids, will be the GiGi that liked animal print anything, loved dogs and kids, and always had the big ole log house on the hill filled to the brim with tasty treats whenever they came to visit.
My sister, brother-in-law and I have been working on clearing out our mother’s house, a home that’s been in the family for over 45 years. The task is a sad one, but also a loving walk down memory lane.
The photo of the man (to the right) with the birthday cake is my maternal grandfather, Cecil Wilkins. To all of his grandkids, he was “Gramps.”
When I came across this picture of Gramps, celebrating his 80th birthday with a cake decorated like a newspaper, I got to thinking about his legacy. His would be decided by pure chance (like I suppose many of our destinies are), and it would span over three generations.
Gramps’ father abandoned his family when Gramps was just a child. Being the early-1900’s when this happened, not like today where women in the workforce is a routine thing, this left his mother scrambling for ways to support the family, with ironing, sewing and other jobs of that sort.From the stories my mother told me, the family was quite poor.
My grandfather would have been 12 or 13 when he was caught stealing a bag of potatoes, planning to take it home to help provide a little food for his mother and sister. He was set to be sent to what would now be juvenile detention.
A man that owned a print shop in Gramps’ hometown told the judge if he would release Gramps to him, rather than send him to detention, he would put him to work in his print shop.
Thus, the beginning of a legacy for our family, caused purely by survival, desperation and chance. Apparently, the printing trade was a good fit for our grandfather, because he would continue to do that for many years.
After he was married to our grandma, “Granny,” and had a family of his own, he would take my mom to work with him at the newspaper in Colorado Springs, The Gazette. She had many fond memories of her time spent there.
Eventually, he and Granny would help my mother and father, and my aunt and uncle, purchase their first newspaper in Colorado.
Three of my cousins and I would also grow up to have newspaper ink in our blood, getting into the business that would be our family legacy.
As I looked at this photo, I imagined that Gramps probably never dreamt that day he got busted for stealing potatoes, that just one act would lead to a lifelong trade for many in the family.
I like hearing stories about bad situations having a positive ending. Situations where you would never guess anything good could come from them, but somehow they did.
The other photo (above) is a picture of a sketch that was gifted to me by Becky Colwell and her sister, Christina Roe, daughters of the late Patricia Allen. Pat had many legacies in our community, her kindness was one of them, and her artistic talent was another.
She did this sketch many years ago, and it, along with others, have left a lifelong legacy for her family, and friends, to treasure for years to come.
One of the definitions in the dictionary of legacy is something transmitted by or received from an ancestor or predecessor or from the past. But, if you are fortunate, like Becky, Christina and I, there is so much more meaning to the definition of a family legacy.
