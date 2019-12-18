I spend a lot of time looking up lately. Especially, at night, when the sky is clear, and it’s like we have a front row seat to the display of stars and the moon. My mom taught my sisters and me to have a great appreciation for the night sky. I spotted an extra bright star the other night, and remembered a conversation I had with my mom when she was in the hospital this summer.
She commented on how bright the stars were in the sky. This was from her hospital bed, in the middle of a sunshiny summer afternoon, with the hospital blinds open and the room well lit. I looked at the hospital ceiling and said, “Yes, it’s beautiful Mom.” I asked her if the moon was full, too. She smiled, and shook her head yes.
It was at this moment that I realized, regardless of what my sisters and I did, or the doctors and the medical team, Mom’s time on earth was coming to an end. God was calling her home. Her struggle with her failing heart was nearly completed, our struggle with broken hearts would begin a few weeks after this conversation.
On a recent night of star gazing, I noticed an extra bright light. I got to thinking about that night so long ago, when the three Wise Men set out in search of baby Jesus, who was born in a manger in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. I realized how thankful I am, and what comfort it brings me, knowing that because our Savior sent His only begotten Son, I would someday see my mother again. I’m holding tight to that promise from God. Now, more than ever, the saying “Jesus is the Reason for the Season” brings me security.
For those that are suffering during this holiday season, whatever your burden may be (my mom often told me, “There’s a lot of heartache in this old world,” and she was right) I hope you find a glimmer of a promise for a brighter tomorrow, some peace, comfort and joy this Christmas, and a shining star in the sky to hang your faith on.
Merry Christmas.
