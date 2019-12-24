Orofino has once again been hit hard with losses of longtime Orofino residents. It seems our community has been hit extra hard with loss this year. Maybe it feels that way to me since my family and I suffered a big loss in August.
The Clearwater Tribune’s reporter, Elizabeth Morgan, wrote an article this week about Marguerite McLaughlin, who died last week at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Marguerite was well known not only in Clearwater County, but statewide, being in politics for years. Elizabeth’s article details those accomplishments. My article tells of Marguerite on a personal level.
Years ago, Darold told me that every time he and his younger brother, Jerry, got into trouble as kids, there mother, Stella, sent them to Catechism at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church here in Orofino. I think I’m correct to assume that the two of them probably attended Catechism frequently.
Darold told me that Marguerite was his Catechism teacher, and how much he liked her. I admired her, for being able to teach two rambunctious boys at a subject that probably wasn’t high on their list to learn at the time, and have them remember her fondly as adults.
As an adult, I listened to several conversations between my mom and Marguerite when they would both be eating dinner, separately but at tables located near each other, at the Ponderosa Restaurant. Usually Mom and I would be in there after getting the paper out on Tuesdays, and often Marguerite would have just finished a city council meeting, which she was a member of for years. Their subjects for their conversations covered many things, often political.
I remember admiring them both, knowing they were from two different political parties, but always discussing the subject at hand with the utmost respect for each other. There was no trying to sway opinions and never any offhanded remarks. They stuck strictly to the topic at hand, and often agreed on what they felt the solution would be.
After Marguerite’s passing, I began reminiscing about these evenings in the back of the Ponderosa. I consider myself fortunate to have been able to spend time listening to conversations between two women who were unwavering in their convictions and beliefs, and who were strong enough to forge their way through the channels of life to carry out their goals. Marguerite as a politician when, for at least part of her career, female politicians were not common. And my mom, for taking on the role of publisher of a newspaper when the situation was the same, it was not a normality at the time.
I recall making a blaring mistake in the coverage of a political race years ago, in the beginning of my career. Marguerite called me at the office, not to shame or embarrass me, but to inform me of the proper way to cover this kind of political race in the future. She did this with kindness, just as she showed in her conversations with us in the back of the Ponderosa on Tuesday nights.
I like to imagine Mom and Marguerite sitting down for a heavenly cup of coffee, discussing their families, their beliefs, and maybe politics, though I’m not sure that’s something that is allowed in Heaven. And, I like to hope that 2020 will be a kinder year to our community. But I know that the passing of our loved ones, no matter how invincible they seem to us, is a thing of life.
Someday it will be my time to cross over, and when it is, it makes it much less frightening, knowing my mom will be there waiting at the gate for me. I’m hoping she’ll lead me to the table where the coffee is being served along with the conversation from longtime Orofino folks. There won’t be a better place to be.
