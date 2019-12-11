I love my hometown of Orofino, it has natural beauty that would rival anywhere in the world. And, thanks to the Orofino Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director Jordyn Howell, and local businesses and townspeople, it looks like a painting from a Thomas Kinkade piece of artwork this time of year.
If you think small town living is boring, you missed out on all the fun happenings in our community last week. The Chamber’s Lighted Parade was held Friday, with longtime Orofino resident Julie Chenoweth making a beautiful Mrs. Claus.
There is a photo collage of some of the parade entries on page 16A of this week’s issue. Congratulations to Orofino Police Department for their first place entry, Orofino Builders Supply for their second place, and Orofino Fire Department for third place.
There were beautiful, creative entries in the parade, that you know by looking at them countless hours of work has gone into these entries for the enjoyment of parade-goers. Thank you!
The lights throughout town, the city park, and the town’s Christmas tree located in Cannon Park at the entrance to town, make any heart feel happy and festive, even for those that may be struggling through the holiday season.
Small town living uniqueness has not escaped my nine-year-old grandson, Braylon. Because of the family’s busy schedule, usually with sports on the weekends, it is a rare treat that they make it to GiGi and Papa’s ole log house on the hill on Grangemont anymore.
But, when they do, the specialness of these weekends, and the community that Darold and I are fortunate enough to call home, does not go unnoticed by our three grandkids.
Braylon seems to be extra aware of surroundings, and often talks to me about Orofino when he is here visiting. “GiGi, it’s so peaceful and quiet here, you’re lucky to get to live here,” he told me on a recent visit. I assured him that I didn’t take this privilege for granted. His twin brother, Kaden, wanted to know where the stop lights were. I told him the four-way stop he and his family stopped at on the way into town was our closest thing to a stoplight. He was curious as to how the townsfolk manage the traffic with no stoplight. I told him everybody is usually good at taking turns, and if he looks really close, he’ll notice there’s not nearly the traffic as there is in their hometown.
This brought a smile to his face. I’m pretty sure he was recalling a recent trip up 21st Street, with GiGi at the steering wheel of their Suburban, taxiing them home from school one afternoon.
With the usual bantering that goes on with three kids in a vehicle, and hitting 21st Street during a time that seemed like rush hour to me, I told them to quiet down in the backstreet so GiGi didn’t get lost and we ended up wandering around for days. Knowing this was a possibility with their grandma, they became unusually quiet for the rest of the trip home.
Every year I feel as though the town gives to each of us a gift, with the beautiful Christmas lights and the giving spirit that is so easy to find here. And, if by chance I were to get lost, I know my heart would lead me back to my hometown, Orofino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.