While visiting the grandkids in Lewiston Saturday, I saw a sign at a business that was undergoing a remodeling job that read “Please Excuse Our Mess.” I thought to myself, how fitting, that could describe me perfectly, “Please Excuse My Emotional Mess.” Since Aug. 11, I am learning to navigate life without my business partner and co-publisher, but more important than those two titles, my mom, and the grandma and great grandma to our family.
She left this world early on a Sunday morning. I picture her arriving in Heaven in time to sing in the choir at that Sunday’s service, along with her other family members there.
Before her passing, she told my sister and me that when she was gone, it would take three months to get used to things being different. I think she was being generous in her short time frame. I believe the shock will just be wearing off after three months, even though we knew the inevitable was looming.
I know some days on this trek will be harder than others, some will go by being so busy that the heartache will be somewhat muted, other days will feel like I’ve spent them in an emotional heap on the floor.
Maybe you are experiencing an emotional mess of your own, have recently passed through one, or you know one is quickly approaching. Whatever it may be, we need to remember that, just like a remodel job, on the other side of the grief are beautiful memories that will eventually not cause a wave of sadness when we think about them, new days lived with new moments, and a scarred but healed broken heart to carry on our loved one’s legacy.
Until I reach this stage, I know that comfort and support from family and friends, rest, and looking at the stars and moon at night (which Mom loved), will help get me through the grieving mess. And hopefully, on the other side, will be a mended, remodeled heart, able to make new memories to tell Mom, Grandma and GiGi about when I see her on the other side.
