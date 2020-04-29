Hear that sound? It’s so unfamiliar to me, as I’m sure it is for many people. It took me awhile to figure out what it was exactly. I’ve grown so unaccustomed to it, it made me uncomfortable at first. Like the song title, it’s the sound of silence.
There are many things about this pandemic that are heartbreaking and horrible. If there is a silver lining to this dark cloud, I think part of it will pertain to the fact that our lives have slowed down, even seeming sometimes that they have come to a screeching halt. I recently told my daughter that the way things are now remind me of how they were when I was a child, and somewhat like when Darold and I were raising our kids.
There was time to be together, uninterrupted by the rush of daily life that has become the norm. If you don’t have several irons in the fire nowadays, surely there is something wrong with you, or you’re missing out on everything the world has to offer.
Sometimes what the modern world has to offer doesn’t compare with family suppers in the evening, time for walks, visiting, reading a book or just sitting quietly, thinking.
So many things have been damaged by this pandemic, but I believe a few things have been made better, even healed. This healing hasn’t come from the ravages of the pandemic, but the aftermath of it. I’m hoping when things go back to “normal” there will be healing, too. Physically, emotionally, economically and spiritually, and that we’ll be able to hang onto the things that weren’t damaging that came along with this unprecedented time.
