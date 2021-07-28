It’s the last week of July already! Summer is flying by. This is the last week for the summer reading program, the last day participants can report is Saturday. Those who have completed all four levels, have been coming in to collect their finished custom bookmarks and bonus craft. In the next few weeks we will be posting pictures from this year’s program on both our Facebook page and library website. Thank you to all who have participated, it’s been a very successful program.
Weekly crafts will resume Aug. 9. We don’t know at this time when weekly story times will resume, we hope it will be soon. We’ll keep you posted!
We are happy to announce that we now have two self-checkout machines in the library for your use. Quick and easy to use, you will need your library card on hand. The machine automatically calls up your account, checks out the items to you and prints out a due date slip! Of course, the staff will always be available to check out your items as well. Thank you to Jo Moore and the library foundation for the funds necessary to purchase these machines.
