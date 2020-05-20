Good news, the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) will resume curbside service beginning Monday, June 1! We will also accept returns beginning June 1 as well, not before.
Curbside will be for books from our CMPL library only, no holds from other libraries are allowed at this time. You can call to request books from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and pick up your order the following day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
If you aren’t able pick up until later, we can make arrangements for a later pickup time.
Please note our hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., we remain closed on Saturday.
We are making plans in the near future to offer limited computer time, by appointment only. We’ll keep you posted.
