Our courier service has resumed at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library, and patrons can now request and receive books from any of the Valnet libraries! That gives you access to 50+ libraries full of books, movies, TV shows, audiobooks and more! We have a patron computer available for use, appointments are necessary (208-476-3411). As of this writing, I do not have an opening date for the library. Any questions, concerns, should be addressed to our director, Cleo, at the library.
Through Sept. 28, you have unlimited access (no waiting) for the eBook entitled Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma. Offered through Overdrive and the American Library Association.
We continue to get new material in weekly and post the new information on our front door as well as our library website. Among the newest this week: in Audio books – The Institute by Stephen King; Tide Lands by Phillippa Gregory; Someone Like You by Karen Kingsbury.
In Paperbacks - The Night Agent by Matthew Quirk; Blood Inferno (#3 in series) by James Rollins; and Force of Nature by CJ Box.
In the junior section we have – Tale of Magic by Chris Colfer (first in a new series) and Curiosity House – The Shrunken Head by Lauren Oliver & HC Chester (first in series).
Fall Harvest themed crafts continue this week with Scarecrows. Perfect decorations for fall!
Have a good week, great to see blue skies again!
