Our craft this week is for a “one-of-a-kind card“ at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library. It features a 3D ladybug inside and the other supplies you need to make a special card for someone you love.
The Book Club will be meeting on Wednesday, May 18. This month we will be discussing two books: The Secret Diary of Hendrix Groen by Hendrix Groen and The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco.
Friends of the Library will have their shop open for used book sales on Friday the 13 from 10-12 noon in the Annex behind the library. I know they have been receiving many new items so stop by and stock up!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.