It’s the beginning of March and here at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library we are celebrating Dr Seuss! He turns 118 this week!! The children’s room is full of Seuss! The craft this week features a character from one of his books, Take Me To The Zoo! Very colorful and fun to make. Crafts are always FREE and available to anyone who stops by.
Our last session in the Let’s Talk About It series will be Wednesday, March 9th from 5-7 p.m. in the conference room. We will be discussing “Crossing to Safety” by Wallace Stegner. This story is about two young couples who meet during the Depression. It is about loyalty and survival in its most everyday form. Stegner rendered moments that make up the quiet moments of their lives, as familiar as our own. Barbara Meldrum will be our facilitator.
With spring also comes Tax time. The library is happy to offer Assistance with your tax preparation.
FREE Tax Prep Assistance
For Senior and low to moderate income taxpayers that utilize the basic tax return, Clearwater Memorial Public Library is making available resources to assist you with preparing and filing your 2021 Federal and Idaho State tax returns.
E-file will be available through selected partners listed on the IRS.GOV website for those with an email account; paper filing is also available for those that elect to either not e-file or don’t have an email account.
Personal assistance is limited to those with basic filing requirements with adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less and does not include the preparation of more complex situations such as business taxes, including self-employment, K-1’s, partnerships, etc., taxpayers with any virtual currency transactions, rental businesses, alternative minimum taxes, or capital gains. Idaho only income please - not multi-state returns.
However, if you do have any of these exceptions and need a computer to file, you may use the library computers to do so on your own.
Documents you will need to bring:
1. A copy of last year’s income tax return(s)
2. Social Security numbers for all adults and dependents
3. W-2 forms from each employer
4. Unemployment compensation statements on 1099-G
5. SSA-1099 form if you were paid Social Security benefits
6. All other 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-MISC, 1099-R)
7. All forms indicating federal income tax paid
8. All receipts or canceled checks if itemizing deductions
Available sessions:
Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m.; Thursdays from 11-3 p.m. and Fridays 9:30-12 noon
