Hello friends and neighbors of Clearwater Memorial Public Library. As summer heats up, Summer Reading is winding down. Hurry and register by July 22 for a chance to complete at least one level, get a free book, a t-shirt, and do a special craft!
The theme for this week’s storytime is “ducks”. Come read with us and make a clever duck craft.
We have been working with The Nez Perce Tribe Air Quality Program to help educate our community about how to monitor air quality and to provide informative resources. The Air Quality Program provided us with instructions for a do-it-yourself air cleaner which we have put together and are using at the library. Come take a look at it and see how simple it is to make.
