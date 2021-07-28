Recent purchases by Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation (CMPL) are bringing the newly expanded library into the ranks of up to date technology, with the addition of two newly arrived automatic check out stations.
These two purchases, made possible by donations to the foundation, will enable patrons to check out their own reading and audio materials, both at the front and newly opened back entrances.
Besides these additions, the entire library now sports LED lighting throughout, which not only cuts costs but enhances and brightens the new building, which had been modernized in many ways, including all new flooring, painting, and lowered shelving , with additions of conference room and new restrooms.
Fundraising continues with donations going towards not only new furnishings inside, but now is aimed toward the outdoors with a new sprinkler system and landscaping, all done by volunteers.
Foundation members are pleased that so much of the labor had been donated by supporters of the library. It is hoped that by fall everything will be in place for a grand opening. Memorials and other cash gifts are most welcome to see this wonderful project to completion! Mail to the foundation at 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520
