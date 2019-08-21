This September – the eight branches of Prairie River Library District (PRLD) are joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning. PRLD branches are located in Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck, and Winchester. As a member of the Valnet consortium, PRLD shares materials with over 60 other area libraries including Lewiston City Library, Asotin County Library, and Latah County Library District.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family story times, to makerspaces and in-person or virtual homework help, libraries transform lives through education.
Libraries also offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together.
From 3E printing to adult coloring, from book clubs to fiber arts groups, each library in Prairie River Library District offers specific programming for its community.
