The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation today announced the opening of its 2022 Fast-Track Grant season. The Fast-Track Grant is a quick turnaround grant of $2,500 to $10,000 to support efforts and organizations that promote the health, wellness, or disease prevention of persons in the Foundation’s Service Area. The Foundation’s Service Area includes nine counties: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington; and Wallowa in Oregon.
“Last year, the Foundation awarded 67 small Fast-Track grants totaling $499,963,” said Desiree Prohaska, executive Vice President & Chief Wealth Management Officer of Idaho Trust Bank, Trustee of the Foundation. She added, “We look forward to working with the Foundation’s Board of Community Advisors who review grant applications and make recommendations for approval.”
Fast-Track grants are intended for small, health and wellness focused nonprofits with annual operating budgets of under $250,000 that are serving the most rural communities. Funds can be used to support programs and projects, capital expenses, capacity building, or general operating costs. Funds are awarded monthly and must be spent within a year from being granted. Organizations can receive one Fast-Track grant per year. Applications can be submitted after March 1, 2022. Fast-Track Grants are subject to eligibility, fit, and available funds. Fast-Track Grant applications will not be accepted after May 31.
Please visit https://lewisclarkhealth.org/fast-track-small-grants to learn more about the Foundation’s Fast-Track Grant and apply.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners. Idaho Trust Bank is the Trustee of the Foundation.
A Board of Community Advisors reviews grant applications and makes recommendations to the Trustee for approvals. The Board is currently made up of 14 persons. Lewiston resident Joe Travis was recently appointed the Board’s Chairman.
The charitable purpose of the Foundation is to promote the health, wellness, or disease prevention of persons within the Foundation Service Area in a manner that respects the religious, ethical, and moral principles of the Roman Catholic Church and adheres to the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services.
The Foundation is restricted to making grants to Qualified Organizations. Those eligible to apply for grants are defined as: (a) A charitable organization exempt under I.R.C.§501(c)(3); or (b) a governmental or public organization described in I.R.C. § 170(c)(1) (political subdivisions of a state or federal government) or I.R.C. § 511(a)(2)(B) (state colleges and universities), even if it is not described in I.R.C. § 501(c)(3), provided that any grant to such governmental or public organization must be made exclusively for charitable purposes as described in I.R.C. § 170(c)(2)(B), subject to any additional limitations under 26 C.F.R. § 53.4945-5(a)(4), or corresponding provisions of any subsequent Federal tax laws.
All grant requests must be for health, wellness, or disease prevention and to promote the health, wellness, or disease prevention of persons within the Foundation Service Area to qualify.
For more information on the Fast-Track grant, visit the Foundation’s website at www.lewisclarkhealth.org.
